MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Where students once learned, neighbors will soon live. After purchasing the building last summer, organizers are now finalizing plans to convert the former Luling and McKinley School into 36 transitional and affordable homes.

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Historic Manitowoc school to be converted into affordable housing

Tom Veeser, a board member of The Neighborhood of Manitowoc County, said the project is designed to serve people at a critical moment in their lives.

"We want to have a location where we can help prevent people from becoming homeless as well as place to become independent again, it's a great starting point."

The building has been a starting point for generations. Built in 1892 as Luling School, it expanded in 1910 when education became mandatory and became home to the county's first vocational school in 1913. A gym was added in the 1930s as physical education became a requirement. The building later served as McKinley Elementary, district offices, and an alternative school.

Matt Sauer, board president of The Neighborhood of Manitowoc County, said the building reflects more than just local history.

"It tells this changing history of education."

That history is also helping fund the future. After being placed on the state and national historic registries, the project qualifies for 40% historic tax credits.

Sauer said the team is committed to preserving what the building represents.

"We are excited that we get to preserve history. This building has lasted over 100 years, and we are going to make sure it lasts 100 more."

When asked why preserving a building like this matters, Sauer drew a direct connection to the people the project will serve.

"The very fact we have a historic building being transformed for a new purpose is just like their lives. Great lives, great bones, great people, but getting transformed to a new life for themselves."

Organizers are continuing to seek donations and support as they work toward a 2028 opening. The next major milestone comes on May 20, when they will hold a kickoff celebration and share more details about the project's future.

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