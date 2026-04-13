MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — High school basketball players from across the Lakeshore area hit the court at Manitowoc Lutheran High School to showcase their skills in an all-star basketball game.

The event, last held in 2019, is now back with players drafted into East and West teams and coaches from across the area. Organizers also asked fans and players to bring non-perishable food items to the game, all of which will be donated to a local pantry.

Watch the full broadcast here:

High school all-star basketball game returns to Manitowoc

"Good way to get back playing with the guys we grew up playing with," Micah Kubsch, a Lincoln High School senior, said.

Organizers added some new twists and fun rules to the classic basketball game this year.

"Obviously we wanted to keep the girls on the bench a little more involved so we added the three-point shooting during the one-minute halftime," Joel Kubsch, co-event organizer, said.

For many players, the event means suiting up one last time.

"Just getting to play for fun with everyone that we know, one last time," Piper Engh, a Two Rivers High School senior, said.

"And just putting on the jersey for one last time and getting to be able to play with all these girls," Makiah Krause, a Lutheran High School senior, said.

Others say it is a chance to reconnect with their competition and gain some new teammates.

"It’s gonna be a blast being able to go against some of the guys you practice with," Donovan Cowley, a Roncalli High School senior, said.

"It’s fun to mix and match teams and just play against each other and play with some of the guys we don’t normally play with," Ben Prochnow, a Reedsville High School senior, said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.