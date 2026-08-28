'Heart of the County:' Manitowoc County Fair runs through this weekend

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Fair is underway and will continue to be in full swing until Sunday, Aug. 30.

This year's fair theme is “Heart of the County.” Some highlights in Friday's schedule include sea lion shows, a mini donut derby contest, junior fair llama and alpaca judging, as well as junior fair cat, cavy and bird judging.

General admission is $15, giving you access to unlimited carnival rides, sea lion shows, grandstand shows and music entertainment. A $7 veteran and senior (60+) discounted admission ticket is offered, but it does not include rides, according to the fair's official website.

The fair draws thousands of visitors each year for its thrilling rides, delicious food and classic carnival games. You can check out the full schedule here.