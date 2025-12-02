Health issues sideline iconic Manitowoc bell ringer, but his holiday tradition lives on

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A beloved Manitowoc holiday tradition continues this year, even as its longtime champion faces health challenges that have kept him from his usual post.

For decades, Tom Drill has been a holiday symbol in Manitowoc, known for his friendly presence outside his red hut on 8th Street. He would ring the bell and greet everyone passing by, becoming a beloved part of the community's holiday tradition.

This year, health issues have prevented Drill from ringing the bell, a difficult change for those who know his spirit and dedication.

Watch the full broadcast here:

"His heart is willing, but his body may not be," said Captain Jonathan Tamayo, Salvation Army Captain.

The distinctive red hut was specifically built to keep Drill warm during his long shifts collecting donations for the Salvation Army.

"We have been pulling out this big red hut for years and years," Tamayo said. "In order to be out in the weather, this hut was built for him to stay warm."

Michael Pearson, Salvation Army Development Director, met Drill 15 years ago and says his impact extends far beyond bell ringing.

"He is one of the kindest hearted, outgoing, and just complete people person that I've ever met," Pearson said.

Drill's genuine connection to people made his hut a must-visit holiday stop for many community members.

"He loves having conversations with people, loves finding out about who they are, their life," Pearson said.

This year, volunteers are stepping up to help keep Drill's tradition alive in his honor.

"People coming out to do this in his honor … without him, we are not able to have this location, and by people coming out and giving their time, they can fulfill that gap," Tamayo said.

Even when no volunteer is present at the hut, community members can still drop off donations or leave notes for Drill in the red kettle to show their support.

