'He was just happy': Family hopes their late son will be honored at graduation

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A family in Mishicot is aiming to get their late son honored at his high school graduation.



This spring, Paxton Armbruster would've graduated from Mishicot High School. He sadly passed away his freshman year

His family and many classmates are hoping to make him a part of the ceremony

The graduation will be on June 1st

Just over three years ago, a tragedy hit Mishicot. The community had received news that Paxton Armbruster, a freshman at Mishicot high had taken his own life. Now, his classmates and family aim to honor him on graduation day.

"He was just happy,” Nic Armbruster said of his son. “You don't know that pain. We never saw it.”

A promising and bright freshman at the time of his passing, Paxton would be graduating this spring from Mishicot High School.

"This graduation to us feels like the last time people will get to remember Paxton,” Nic said.

So, Paxton's family and friends set out to make sure he was a part of graduation. Community members also shared their support on social media for an empty chair to be part of the ceremony.

Nic says although the school was initially uncertain, Mishicot High agreed to honor Paxton with a photo and flowers on stage.

We reached out to the school to ask about plans to honor Paxton, but haven't yet heard back.

"Although he was only a freshman when he died, he was still a big part of that class,” Nic said.

Come June, a graduation walk that won't be made, but a presence that will certainly be felt.

"We want everything for our kids and this is the best we can try to get for Paxton," said Nic. “To have that shot one more time and walk with his classmates."

Graduation day at Mishicot High School will be June 1. Here you can find more information on the Armbruster's mental health awareness campaign.