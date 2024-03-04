'He needs to be saved'; Elijah Vue has been missing for two weeks, but many are still searching

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — We are now two weeks into the search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue.



Elijah Vue has now been missing for two weeks, but searches continue.

Lori Perl has not been able to make it to Manitowoc, but conducts her own searches in Sheboygan.

The Vue family took a break from searching but will be back from Wednesday through Sunday at the Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc.

As the Vue family takes a much-needed day off from searching, others are still looking wherever they can.

Lori Perl continues to search.

"Because he's not found, he's not found,” Perl said. “Nobody should give up, ever, until that boy is found."

Police say Elijah Vue was reported missing the morning of February 20th.

Since then, the Vue family and community have searched relentlessly.

They've searched throughout the region, from Fond du Lac to Point Beach State Forest.

I met Lori walking the woods and along the waterways of Sheboygan. Lori says she lives in Sheboygan and couldn't make it up to Manitowoc. So, she's looking on the Sheboygan beach, hoping to get answers for Elijah’s family.

"He needs to be found,” said Perl. “He needs to be saved, loved for, cared for."

I reached out to the Two Rivers Police Department for an update on the search but they told me there's no new information.

On Sunday, they said they're still looking, and the national guard is helping out.

As a grandmother, Lori says she feels she can't give up.

"It just, I don't know,” Perl said. “It just hurts. It just hurts in my heart."

Many small searches continue in the region. The Vue family search will also take off tomorrow before searching again from Wednesday to Sunday. They'll start at their base, the Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc.