Group in Manitowoc uses creative strategy to spread kindness

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Facebook group that began in 2017 has been uniting people from around town. What is this group about? Well, it's about creating, finding and hiding artistic rocks.

Founder Paula Radl says the Manitowoc ROCKS of Encouragement group aims to spread kindness and cheer through painting and sharing rocks.

"It's been pretty active lately", Radl syas. "It seems like almost daily there's been someone posting that they've found a rock or are creating rocks."

Along with artwork, many of the rocks have uplifting messages. Barb Trammell and Dori Luchsinger have been painting and hiding rocks for five years now.

"I usually just put them in very obvious spots. You know, out by Walmart or by stop signs," they say. "Going to the grocery store, drop a rock."

When a rock is found, finders are encouraged to post it to the group's Facebook page. Then do one of three things, either keep the rock, hide it somewhere else around town, or take it with you on your next trip.

"I've seen people post from England and New York, or Mexico," Luchsinger said.

Trammell added, "I had one that went to Thailand, I was like 'Wow that is so cool.'"

Radl loves how far the group has come.

"It brings me very much joy just to see a little kid and they're so excited to find the rocks," she said.

The group will continue working to touch people here in Manitowoc and abroad.

"What you put out into the world is what will come back," Trammell said. "So, it makes them happy, it makes us happy to see them posted."