MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — After nearly a decade sitting empty, the former Mirro site in downtown Manitowoc is moving forward with a new purpose.

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Groundbreaking set for Maritime Lofts apartments coming to former Mirro site

City and state leaders will break ground later this month on Maritime Lofts, a $19.5 million apartment project years in the making on Washington Street.

The groundbreaking is set for Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m., marking the start of construction on 59 apartments with one, two, and three-bedroom units.

The city spent millions cleaning up contamination left behind from the former Mirro Aluminum Company cookware plant before the long-vacant property could be redeveloped.

The city says the apartments will serve people making between 30 and 80 percent of the county's median income, while also bringing new housing and new activity to that part of downtown.

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