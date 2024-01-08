Green Bay man makes first court appearance after deadly Christmas Day crash

Philip Slezewski made his initial appearance at the Manitowoc County Courthouse on multiple charges, including two counts of knowingly driving on a suspended license and causing death.

Slezewski will be represented by a public defender, but the court has not yet indicated when they'll be able to appoint one.

Judge Robert Dewane scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 11th at 10:30 A.M.

A Green Bay man made his first appearance in Manitowoc County Court after a deadly interstate car crash on Christmas Day.

Philip Slezewski appeared before a judge over charges from a crash that injured two people and killed both his mother and wife.

Slezewski's facing two counts of knowingly driving on a suspended license and causing death, according to the criminal complaint.

Records show he's also facing charges for driving suspended and causing great bodily harm.

Investigators say Slezewski told them he crashed after attempting to pass another car. He hit another SUV on the interstate, according to police.

"He believed there was a mechanical failure,” one officer said Slezewski told him.

Police say his wife Heather Acaro-Slezewski and mother, Clarine Slezewski, were both killed. Two people in a second vehicle were also injured, according to police.

Slezewski, police say, also told them he'd done drugs, including cocaine and marijuana, sometime the day before the crash.

In court, Slezewski said he lost his job and he'll be represented by a public defender.

Nathan Heim, a Wisconsin public defender, also spoke on Slezewski's behalf saying he's not yet been assigned an attorney.

Multiple members of Slezewski's family joined court on Monday via Zoom to hear what will be next in his case.

Judge Robert Dewane scheduled a preliminary hearing that will once again be at the Manitowoc County Courthouse on January 11th.