Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigations show that a 20-year-old from Green Bay was operating a Volkswagen Jetta southbound and a 54-year-old man from Kiel was operating a Chevrolet Colorado northbound when the operator of the Chevrolet Colorado attempted a passing maneuver when a head-on crash occurred.

The operator of the VW Jetta was pronounced dead on scene. The operator of the Chevrolet Colorado was transported by Theda Star.

There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the crash and the crash remains under investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

