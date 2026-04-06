Golf course flooded as DNR plans dredging project

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Deer Run Golf Course in Brillion has struggled with severe flooding for years, but a proposed dredging project by the Department of Natural Resources and Ducks Unlimited could soon provide relief.

Parts of the golf course currently look more like a place to kayak or fish.

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Golf course flooded after heavy rain as DNR plans dredging project

When I visited the course in July, the owner showed me a pump he had installed to help move water off the green. However, the equipment recently failed.

"We had a pump but the pump broke down so we are waiting for the next one to come in so we can pump that water out, and we don’t know how long that’ll be," Kaphingst said.

The flooding has impacted business and frustrated golfers.

"Even last week, we have had to turn so many people down, we’ve had calls, we’ve had people coming in and they’re a little upset, they wanna get out there," Kaphingst said.

The flooding is also a personal issue for Kaphingst.

"I live right on the first hole over here and I get plenty of water myself so .. I feel the pain," Kaphingst said.

The DNR and Ducks Unlimited plan to begin a dredging project this spring to address the ongoing water issues. The plan involves dredging an area about 1,000 feet in length, 15 to 20 feet deep, and roughly four feet wide.

"This project aims to remove the excess cattail mats and sediment in portions of the channel and improve flow within the river and the surrounding marsh," the DNR said.

The DNR added that improving the river's flow could help reduce how often and how severely communities like Brillion experience flooding.

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