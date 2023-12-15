Going inside: A look at the renovations of a hotel in Manitowoc

The Inn on Maritime Bay was built in 1985. General Manager Pat Reilly says that this is the first renovation since that time and it was needed. She says all 109 rooms and public areas have been completely refurbished.

The Hotel has their official unveiling on Tuesday. Reilly said upwards of 50 community members joined in the celebration.

Waterfront Wine Bar co-owner, Rachel Beck said that the community is at its best when the businesses work together. She said this was a very important piece in Manitowoc's downtown redevelopment.

The Inn on Maritime Bay has been a centerpiece of Manitowoc lakeshore since 1985. Here’s a look at the hotel's renovation and what this means for the area.

Pat Reilly is the general manager of the Inn on Maritime Bay.

"It's just a resurgence,” Reilly said. “Everything has been completely redone."

She gave me a tour of the newly renovated building, located in downtown Manitowoc right on the harbor.

The area has grown in the last few years. Reilly says the official unveiling on Tuesday launched a very important addition.

"The last piece was for this hotel that meant a lot to the community, to be refurbished and given back to the community,” said Reilly. “We did that on Tuesday night."

This testament is shared by Waterfront Wine Bar co-owner Rachel Beck.

"The downtown is changing so much for the better,” said Beck. “That was just one part of the puzzle that needed to be added."

Being within walking distance of the hotel, Beck says that a lot of customers are visitors from out of town. She says business works better, together.

"As a community, you need to work together,” Beck said. “I think it's just going to be even better for us as the word get out about the hotel, as more reviews come about. I'm just looking forward to it."

109 new rooms, a new spa, even new public areas; mostly lake themed. The Inn on Maritime Bay has opened fresh doors for many new visitors to our community.

"From the mid-80's when it was built by local investors, to see it now come back and be the shining star it once was,” Reilly said.

After 40 years on the lakeshore and Reilly says there are many more to come for Manitowoc’s downtown hotel.