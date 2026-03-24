MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As gas prices reach about $3.69 a gallon in Manitowoc, neighbors may be feeling the financial strain.

I visited Maritime Metro Transit and local organizations to find out what help is available when getting from place to place becomes harder to afford.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Gas prices hit $3.69 a gallon in Manitowoc: Where to find help when getting around is hard to afford

Manitowoc resident Troy Broadie said he found a way to soften the blow by using Maritime Metro Transit.

"If you wanna go somewhere, it’ll get you all day, you don’t have to worry about it," Broadie said.

When asked if a bus pass was better than a full tank of gas for $60, Broadie agreed.

"I totally agree," Broadie said.

Linda Grider, City of Manitowoc mobility manager with the ADRC, said a few extra dollars at the pump can create a much bigger problem. The ADRC offers low-cost medical and rural transportation for Manitowoc County residents.

"We never want someone to miss their appointment or miss going to the pharmacy or grocery store simply because they didn’t have the money," Grider said.

"It’s getting too expensive to get into town," Grider said.

Lakeshore CAP said the strain does not stop with transportation.

"Working low-income households, trying to get their kids to and from daycare or school and to and from their job, adding all of that up, if they already have a budget that is stretched, something has got to give," Colleen Homb, Lakeshore CAP executive director, said.

Homb said they are already hearing concerns from people looking for help, including at their pantry in Door County.

"Questions around gas are a pretty common question when they come into the pantry, too," Homb said.

Homb expects pantries and other assistance programs could see even more people walking through the door if prices keep rising.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, you can call the United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline to get connected with local resources.

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