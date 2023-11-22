From past to present: a piece of holiday history is on display in Downtown Manitowoc

Aluminum Evergleam trees were produced in Manitowoc for much of the 20th century. They are now put on display in Manitowoc for the holiday entire season.

Manitowoc Director of Tourism, Courtney Hansen, says that they draw in people from all over the world.

The Evergleam trees will be up in Manitowoc from November 22nd through January 7th.

Manitowoc lights up with aluminum trees. These symbols of Christmas also honor a big part of the city's history.

The trees that line 8th Street stores are a flash from the past. They keep downtown Manitowoc feeling Christmas cheer, year after year.

They were made in our city decades ago by three companies and were sold all around the world. Director of tourism Courtney Hansen says the trees have a lot of fans.

“Everyone comes out to see those glowing evergleams,” said Hansen. "It is the biggest day of holiday cheer in downtown Manitowoc.”

One of those fans is Barbara Bundy-Jost.

She's the President of Manitowoc Aluminum Kitch-mas Incorporated. She's seen these trees her whole life. It is the goal of her organization to make sure Manitowoc does not forget its rich aluminum past.

"I think it's just good for our young people to know and it's good for memories,” said Jost. “The smiles are worth it."

Evergleams that will be displayed in many shops, including the Flower Gallery according to Operations Manager, Patti Roth

"When people see the windows, you can see them pause,” said Roth. “Take a deep breath, and let all of the stress of everyday life go away."

A history turned holiday spectacle.

"I don't know there's just something about it,” said Jost. “It's so pretty and magical. They're a lot of fun."

If you'd like to check out the evergleams, you have some time, they will be up in downtown Manitowoc until January 7th.