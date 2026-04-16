From Dream to reality: Manitowoc Lutheran launches girls varsity soccer program

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As the old saying goes, there’s a first time for everything.

Manitowoc Lutheran High School made history on April 7 by fielding its first girls varsity soccer team in a game, despite soccer having been a girls high school varsity sport since 1983.

“For how long the school has been around, it's a little like in the interest of girls soccer in the area, it's a little wow, we've never been able to do this before and now we can,” said senior Evelyn Overland.

Lancers head coach Phil Stuebs said there’s always been an interest in launching a program, but they never had the numbers — until now.

“The excitement level is awesome,” he said. “I just pray that we continue to keep it the rest of the season.”

Watch the Lancers talk about what it's like to make school history!

From Dream to Reality: Manitowoc Lutheran girls varsity soccer program debuts

As they build a new program from the ground up, Stuebs says it’s all about:

“Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals,” he said.

Last year, the program only played in a few junior varsity games to prepare for this season. The Lancers head coach said he’s already noticed a sizable improvement after their first varsity game against New Holstein, despite the 8-5 loss.

“Last year it was kick the ball, run, chase it, versus this year we saw a lot more passing, getting open, finding those spaces between defense,” Stuebs said.

His daughter, Ava, a junior on the team, said she’s excited to lay the foundation of the program with her friends and her dad.

“I hope that we can get this program expanded and booming and maybe successful in the future,” Ava said.

This season, the focus isn’t on wins or losses.

“You have to feel like you did something, you have to feel proud of yourself and your team, and I think that we will,” Overland said.

But Stuebs is setting the standard high, aiming for a .500 record in the team’s first-ever season.

“I’m excited for the season. I’m excited for these girls to see success. I’m excited for them to see growth in a sport that they love,” he said.

