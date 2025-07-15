From council chambers to corn hole: Manitowoc alderperson creates app to simplify bag tournaments

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc city official has developed a web application that aims to make organizing and playing cornhole tournaments easier for families and friends.

Michael Cummings created the Bag Toss Boss web app after experiencing frustration with paper brackets during a family camping trip.

"Maybe have something cool to come out of Manitowoc that the whole world can use," Cummings said.

The web application eliminates the need for paper brackets and manual scorekeeping, allowing users to organize tournaments with just a few clicks on their mobile devices.

"We're all big into bags, into playing that, and we wanted to have a tournament amongst all the families, and all of a sudden, we didn't have paper, so we are trying to find apps to do the job, and nothing really worked," Cummings said.

After returning home from a family trip, Cummings developed Bag Toss Boss specifically to address this problem.

The app automatically generates brackets and keeps track of scores during games. Users can customize game rules and even access a team name generator with various themes.

"Well, first off, you can go and select whether you want a funny name, a cool name, a kids' name, a camping name, a competitive name, so depending on what your spirit is," Cummings said.

Cummings hopes the app will provide a simple and convenient solution for organizing cornhole games anywhere and anytime.

The Bag Toss Boss web app is currently available online at bag-toss-boss.com and will soon be released on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

