MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Wisconsin anglers can cast their lines without a license this weekend as the state celebrates Free Fishing Weekend on January 17th and 18th.

The annual event allows anyone to fish Wisconsin waters without purchasing a fishing license, trout stamp, or salmon stamp, making it an ideal opportunity for newcomers to try the sport.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Free fishing weekend on the Lakeshore

"We are out on Silver Lake, and this weekend is free fishing weekend, so we are out here just fishing and enjoying the cold weather," Ger Thao said.

Thao, a Manitowoc resident who started fishing as a child, believes this weekend provides the perfect introduction to ice fishing for beginners.

"Hopefully everybody can get outdoors and enjoy what it has to offer," Thao said.

For experienced anglers like Thao, ice fishing serves as more than just a hobby during Wisconsin's lengthy winter months.

"It makes the winter go by a lot quicker," Thao noted.

Free Fishing Weekend also makes it easier for families to participate together without the cost of multiple licenses. Marty Dillenburg traveled from Sheboygan to Silver Lake specifically for the event.

"It is a good way to get my four-year-old outside. I love fishing all summer long and it's hard to give it up during the winter," Dillenburg stated.

Dillenburg had success at Silver Lake recently and returned for Free Fishing Weekend.

"I did ice fishing here a few weeks ago and got a nice perch," Dillenburg said. "There's not a ton of lakes in Sheboygan so I came north to here."

Dillenburg plans to return to the ice with friends who don't have fishing licenses, taking advantage of the free weekend.

Safety remains important as ice conditions can vary. Local fishermen report the ice is still relatively thin in some areas, so anglers should follow established tracks when walking on frozen surfaces and take proper precautions.

