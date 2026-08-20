Four jailed following Manitowoc cocaine trafficking investigation

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Four Manitowoc residents were arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency drug investigation led to the seizure of more than two kilograms of cocaine, firearms and ammunition, according to the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit.

Officials say the Metro Drug Unit and the DEA’s Green Bay Resident Office investigated drug trafficking in Manitowoc, seizing cocaine from multiple people involved in drug sales between May and August.

Investigators seized more than two kilograms of cocaine, three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during search warrant and arrest operations conducted Aug. 19 in Manitowoc.

Authorities identified the suspects as Norval J. Almeyda-Sanchez, Jorge Plana-Cotto, Jael Cruz-Arroyo and Rosario Pena, all of Manitowoc. All four were booked into the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of conspiracy to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Manitowoc County SWAT team, Sheboygan County SWAT team, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Manitowoc Police Department, Two Rivers Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Officials also encouraged residents to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement agencies.