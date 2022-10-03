Fatal fire closes Manitowoc County tavern

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc County tavern is closed until further notice after experiencing a fire.

HikaBay Tavern is located in Cleveland, Wisconsin, right on the edge of Lake Michigan.

They posted to their Facebook Page this morning that they will be closed until further notice due to a fire.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said in a release they responded to the fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:59 p.m.

Upon arrival, the second-story apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

Emergency responders found an unresponsive 45-year-old man located in the apartment. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the victim was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled later in the week to determine a cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.