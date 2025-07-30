MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A historic baseball field in Manitowoc is getting a significant upgrade and has been renamed after a beloved local coach.

The field is now named Bruce Steinbecker Field, honoring the longtime baseball coach and teacher who has made a substantial impact on the community. The renovation includes a new turf infield, fencing, and bleachers.

For Steinbecker, the most meaningful aspect isn't seeing his name on the sign, but witnessing the community's enthusiasm for the project.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Field of dreams becomes reality: Manitowoc's baseball field gets new name and a new look

"For me, the coolest part about the whole project is the kids that were out here today and how excited they were already," Steinbecker said.

The field's renovation comes at a time when baseball participation is surging in Manitowoc.

"Baseball is just on the rise in this community, our youth program has gone from 400 players to, it's doubled to over 800 players in the last 10 years," Steinbecker said.

Stan Diedrich, Lincoln High School Athletic Director, has a personal connection to the field, having played there during his high school years.

"We're trying to do the right things here and provide the best opportunities for our kids, and this is a piece of it," Diedrich said.

The project has received financial support from various segments of the community, according to Andy Konkle, Manitowoc Public School District project manager.

"My son Cash donated $100 of his own money and we have a bunch of $100 donors, we have $1000 donors, we have a $20,000 anonymous donor," Konkle said.

Steinbecker expressed gratitude for the community's support, particularly noting the enthusiasm from current players.

"It was just heartwarming to see, our seniors got out of bed and came out and celebrated such a cool start to a project that is going to be amazing," Steinbecker said.

Construction has already begun at Bruce Steinbecker Field and is expected to be completed by spring 2026, just before baseball season begins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.