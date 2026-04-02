MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The body of 20-year-old Johnathan Shields Jr. was recovered near the Manitowoc lighthouse along Lake Michigan earlier this week.

Shields Jr. was reported missing on March 29, and his body was found the next day. His father, Johnathan Shields Sr., hopes his story helps bring awareness to others.

"John was a beautiful happy kid," Shields Sr. said.

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Our kids hurt': Father speaks out after son's death at Manitowoc lighthouse

"That was my baby. I knew he was going to be special, and I just don’t think John understood how special he was," Shields Sr. said.

When asked what he would like people who didn't get the opportunity to meet his son to know about him, Shields Sr. shared his thoughts.

"He was giving, he had a heart, he cared," Shields Sr. said.

Shields Sr. said his son helped out at his auto repair business.

"John was on his phone just holding the vacuum in one spot, and John quit," Shields Sr. said.

Behind the memories, Shields Sr. said there is a message he hopes others take away from his son’s story.

"Even though our kids smiling, our kids hurt," Shields Sr. said.

He is now calling for action so incidents like this do not happen again.

"Someone that can patrol that area, more cameras in that area, a rule, a sign where it says don’t be on this premises after this certain amount of time. Put something up, a pole, a street light," Shields Sr. said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call or text 988 to connect with the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit the Manitowoc County Mental Health & Crisis Support website.

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