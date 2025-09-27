Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center celebrates farming history with "Heritage Day"

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Families gathered at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc to explore how farming has evolved over the years during Heritage Day, an event that brought together antique tractors and hands-on activities to showcase agricultural history.

The celebration featured antique tractors displayed in the parking lot alongside live demonstrations inside the center, creating an interactive experience that bridged Wisconsin's farming heritage with modern agriculture.

Volunteers emphasize educational mission

Roger Manke, a volunteer at the event, stressed the importance of connecting younger generations with agriculture.

"We have to show our young generation what agriculture is all about," Manke said.

For many attendees, Heritage Day provided an opportunity to share agricultural history with younger generations while celebrating the tools that once powered Wisconsin farms.

Mallory Paquette, another volunteer, found joy in watching children experience the displays.

"Just seeing the young little kids that are walking in and seeing the smile on their faces. Just being a part of that and seeing the younger generation and their enthusiasm for tractors," Paquette said.

Event bridges past and future

Organizers emphasized that the event extends beyond showcasing vintage machinery.

Abigail Winkel, Farm Wisconsin brand manager, described Heritage Day as more than just a historical display.

"A great way to see the past, honor our heritage and look forward to the future and modern day agriculture," Winkel said.

The interactive format allowed visitors to experience both the historical significance of farming equipment and understand how agricultural practices have evolved to meet modern needs.

While Heritage Day has concluded, the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center welcomes visitors year-round and offers special events throughout the fall and winter seasons.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.