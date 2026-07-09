MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Five college students, an evil book, and mayhem — a local production of "Evil Dead the Musical" is set to open at the Mikadow Theatre.

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'Evil Dead the Musical' brings cult classic to life with local cast and a splatter zone

The show is five years in the making for directors Gavin Annette and Blaine Rezach, who are bringing the cult classic to life with an entirely local cast.

"It's a parody version of the Evil Dead franchise... five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, they find an evil book and read from it as you do, and mayhem ensues," Annette said.

With opening night just around the corner, the excitement is setting in for the directors.

"This is the moment Gavin and I have been looking forward to, five plus years in the making," Rezach said.

The same goes for the cast. Zachary Glaeser, who plays lead character Ash Williams, said the production holds a personal connection.

"It's been something I've grown up with. I've been watching the Evil Dead movies since I was a little kid. My dad played them for me when I was growing up," Glaeser said.

When asked if the experience feels nostalgic, Glaeser did not hesitate.

"You better believe it," Glaeser said.

Audience members who choose front-row seats should expect more than just a show. The production features a "splatter zone" designed to put theatergoers in the middle of the action.

"The splatter zone is one of the coolest features about this show. It really gives you an interactive feel with the environment. Kind of like that 4D experience... I can feel this, I'm there, I'm in the cabin with you," Rezach said.

The cast encourages audience members sitting in the splatter zone to wear their best whites.

"Evil Dead the Musical" runs July 10 through 12 and July 17 through 19 at the Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc.

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