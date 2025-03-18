'Energy, effort, excellence'; Manitowoc Lincoln basketball achieves in the classroom

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Lincoln Basketball achieves massive success in the classroom.



It was an up and down season on the court, but Manitowoc Lincoln basketball had an incredible year in the classroom

The team had the second highest cumulative GPA in Division 1

Head coach Shane Evans says they can take this pursuit of excellence and translate it to on-court success

For Brayden Steinbecker and the Manitowoc Lincoln boys basketball team, the season wasn't just about high flying dunks or on the court success. In fact, it was about success in the classroom.

"Excellence in the classroom, I really think that pushed other kids,” Steinbecker said.

The basketball season for Manitowoc Lincoln had some adversity on the court.

"We didn't get a lot of wins that we were looking to get,” Steinbecker said.

But the senior captain didn't let that affect his team's morale.

"We each wrote a pledge for what we wanted to uphold for this season," he said.

For many, that pledge was academic excellence. Through the mentorship of head coach Shane Evans, the ships achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.69. That was good enough for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association to award the boys for the second best GPA in all of Division 1.

"You want to see the guys be the best version of themselves,” Coach Evans said. “In the classroom as well, striving for excellence and we preach it all of the time."

Despite a 9-17 record, Coach Evans says the success in the classroom can help the program build success on the court.

"The mantra that I have, that I think all of my players will tell you is energy, effort, excellence and I believe you need to have it in all that you do,” said Evans.

A mantra maintained by Steinbecker, as the captain was also awarded by the WCBA as one of the 15 highest achieving basketball players in the classroom this season.

"To have those honors that I'll have forever, I'll look back on it and truly appreciate what I did,” says Steinbecker.

Next up for Brayden, is an all-star game in April. From there, he'll continue his academic success at St. Cloud State where he'll play baseball.