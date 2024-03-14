Elijah Vue family takes break from search for court hearings

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — On a rainy Thursday, the family of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue took a break from searching and turned their attention to court.



Boy's mother, Katrina Baur, and her partner, Jesse Vang, both appeared in court on Thursday.

Vang's hearing was postponed until March 21st and Baur's arraignment will be on March 22nd.

Cheryl Rauen has been searching for weeks and gave an emotional plea for Elijah to return home.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Police say Jesse Vang was the man who reported Elijah Vue missing.

He's facing a child neglect charge and Thursday, without an appointed attorney, his case was delayed again.

"I would like to exercise my rights to due process, my right to an attorney and a speedy trial,” Vang said in court.

Judge Robert Dewane says Vang is set to get an attorney and he'll need to make his demand for a speedy trial in writing.

Katrina Baur’s attorney says she's waiving her right to a preliminary hearing and, thus, the state's requirement to offer probable cause of a felony.

Baur has also been charged with child neglect.

"There is sufficient factual basis to believe there is probable cause that a felony was committed and probable cause that she committed it," said Judge Dewana.

A day that answered what's next in court for Baur and Vang, but no answers for locals like Cheryl Rauen, who is still searching for Elijah.

"How can we all just sit here knowing 'where is that little boy'?” Cheryl said. “Somebody needs to tell us, whether he's gone or he's here. I think that's the big question for everybody right now."

I first met Cheryl on a search two weeks ago, and she still joins search parties as often as she can.

“I’m praying that someday I’ll wake up and hear that he’s okay,” says Cheryl.

Vang is due back in court on March 21st for a preliminary hearing. Baur is now scheduled for arraignment on March 22nd.

I'm told that the Vue family searches will continue at the Mikadow Theatre this weekend.