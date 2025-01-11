Electric vehicle drivers are now paying more to 'fill up' in a statewide tax

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A new tax has electric vehicle chargers paying a little more at the 'pump'.



On January 1st, electric vehicle drivers began paying a small tax at the 'pump'

Myles Coleman says that he saves a lot not buying gas, so he is fine with the new law

Wisconsin EV drivers have grown from 3,700 to 27,000 since 2019

Electric vehicle chargers are becoming the main fuel source for a growing number of drivers. For Myles Coleman, fueling up at a public EV charger is pretty rare.

"Whenever I'm on quote unquote road trips,” he said. “Like right now, I'm on my way home from Green Bay to Milwaukee. That's why I'm supercharging."

I spoke with him in Manitowoc, where there are just a handful of charging stations. But at least one more is on the way, after the state announced federal funding last year to build dozens more across Wisconsin.

Compared to last year, Coleman's road trips now cost a bit more after a state tax took effect on January 1st.

But he says it's worth it, already saving a lot on gas.

"The month just started so $83 is pretty good if you ask me,” Coleman said.

The new tax is 3 cents a kilowatt hour. To understand how that translates to your wallet, I spoke with Elizabeth and Lawrence Miller on their way to Door County. Their truck's battery capacity is 130-kilowatt hours, that's a big battery for an EV.

They pumped, or charged, up to 70 kilowatt hours and the tax was just over $2. It costs them about $32 plus tax, though smaller cars cost less.

"Less tax revenue is being collected from gas and they have to get the money from somewhere,” said Elizabeth.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there were more than 27,000 registered EVs in Wisconsin last year, compared to about 3,700 in 2019. These converts are all about it.

"Never having to stop at a gas station again, really feels great,” said Elizabeth.

This tax only applies to public chargers. There is still no state tax to charge your vehicle at home.