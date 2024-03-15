'Double the size of the facility'; $24 million plant expansion in Kiel opens the door for growth

KIEL (NBC 26) — The City of Kiel has steadily been growing to now almost four thousand people. Now there’s an opportunity for even more growth after the expansion of the water treatment facility.



Planning for the project began in 2014 and came to a cost of $24 million.

The city says that the newly expanded facility will be able to hold and treat more water, allowing Kiel to grow.

Kiel Utility Manager, Kris August says that the project will help keep businesses in Kiel.

It was no small project. Kiel Utility Manager, Kris August has been heading up the $24 million water treatment expansion since 2014.

"It helps keep that business in the small town,” August said. "Basically, double the size of the facility."

August says what started as an expansion to accommodate more industry opened many other opportunities for Kiel. Completed last year, the treatment plant now has more capacity for more waterlines from businesses and homes.

"It helped us too in the future,” August said. “We designed for 20 years, so we have the capacity to grow residentially for the next 20 years."

And that's a big deal for community members, like cafe owners Courtney Fannin and Diego Chaj.

"I think it's a good thing, you know, getting bigger,” says Chaj. “You get different options and things like that. New businesses open and things like that, so I think it's a great thing."

The two grew up in Kiel and are excited to see the growth, not only for themselves, but for the town they love.

"I think it will help not only us, but a bunch of other businesses in town too,” Fannin said. “I think it's good for everyone."

As exciting as this project is for the growth of Kiel, the city tells me even with expanded sewer, they're out of room to expand outward. I will tell you about that dilemma and solutions in an upcoming story.