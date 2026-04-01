DNR survey shows positive results after fish kill

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Department of Natural Resources has released the results of a fish survey at Silver Lake in Manitowoc, bringing good news to locals after reports of dead fish in January.

The DNR conducted the survey last month after fishermen found dead panfish floating along the bottom of the lake due to low oxygen levels. At the time, even the minnows used for bait died.

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DNR fish survey at Silver Lake in Manitowoc shows positive results after fish kill

The survey results showed at least 186 northern pike of all ages call Silver Lake home. Panfish have also returned to the lake. Officials say even if some panfish were lost, enough adults remain to help the population rebound in the coming years.

"All the signs right now are pointing in the right direction," Silver Lake President Brett Hubbartt said.

"These are very good signs so far. We are very happy with the results we have been getting. We lost the oxygen so early in the year we were so worried about the fish kill," Hubbartt said.

Vincent Miller, a lake resident who has lived in the area for more than 50 years, remembers the 2015 fish kill.

"We were very afraid of what might be inevident in the spring and we didn’t want to think that’s what it would be," Miller said.

"Didn’t like it at all. Back then I’d see a couple dead ones but this time when I went to rake the grate there were 60, 70 dead pan fish laying there I thought, oh my God, I was afraid it was a lot worse than what it is," Miller said.

Some water test results are still in the works. Hubbartt said officials will be back at the lake during spawning season, hoping to get an even better idea of fish numbers.

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