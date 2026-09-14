Developers' pitch plans for Manitowoc's former Madison Elementary site

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two developers have presented competing visions for Manitowoc's former Madison School and Lakeview Park properties, offering the city a choice between a large-scale housing development and a smaller, higher-end residential project.

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Two developers pitch plans for Manitowoc's former Madison school site

The city purchased the lakefront property from the Manitowoc Public School District for $1 in July.

Both proposals begin with demolishing the former Madison School and playground.

Americon, a general contractor based in Tomah, is proposing more than 170 homes; including detached homes, townhomes and apartments.

Nick Mueller, Americon senior project manager, said:

"Our proposal was taking this property and looking at it from a perspective of giving access to the Lakeshore to as many people as possible."

Mueller said the mix of housing types would benefit both residents and the city.

"When you put in multi-family housing and apartments for rent in a tactful way you can not only increase the potential tax revenue for the city but you can give more people to the asset of Lake Michigan," Mueller explained.

The second proposal comes from Manitowoc-based Mike Howe Builders. Owner Mike Howe is pitching a smaller development focused on higher-end homes.

"My proposal would be redevelop 15 homes overlooking Lake Michigan, modern with low sloped roofs and a lot of glass and behind that I would like to do 12 two family condos, so 24 additional units," Howe said.

Howe said the plan fits what Manitowoc needs right now.

"Looking at the housing studies and location, I noticed a lot of people are moving to Manitowoc. I think we will be able to bring some nicer homes to that marketplace," Howe stated.

Neither plan is final. The city will review both proposals and may request changes before selecting a final plan. Both developers said if their proposal is approved, construction would begin in 2027.

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