Deaths of two toddlers under investigation in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Manitowoc County Officials are investigating the death of two toddlers that occurred days apart.

According to state records and The Department of Children and Families, the cases are separate.

Documents state the first death under investigation occurred on Oct. 1, involving a 13-month-old boy. Reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on Oct. 3, the suspected cause of death is marked as alleged maltreatment.

The second death under investigation occurred on Oct. 6, involving a 3-year-old boy. Reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on Oct. 10, the suspected cause of death is also marked as alleged maltreatment.

The reports do not specify where exactly the deaths happened, only that they were in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Human Service Department is helping the Department of Children and Families in the investigations.

No further information is being released at this time.

