De Pere business owner gives back to lakeshore community through 'The Good Painter' project

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A De Pere business owner is making a difference in his hometown one brushstroke at a time, surprising Manitowoc and Two Rivers businesses and organizations with free paint jobs.

Chandler Donati, owner of Prime Painting & Finishing in De Pere, started a project called "The Good Painter" where he visits local businesses and offers to paint a room for free.

"For a long time I've had this desire to give back," Donati said.

His first surprise job was at Fatzo's Subs in Two Rivers. His most recent project was at the Lighthouse Recovery Center in Manitowoc.

"It's nothing crazy, it's nothing massive but it's where I can make a difference," stated Donati.

Donati grew up in Two Rivers and Manitowoc and says he wanted to start giving back right here on the lakeshore.

"What better way to help people out then by using my own two hands," Donati said.

This paint job hits close to home for Donati as he says he knows what it's like to live in a recovery home.

"I'm a part of the recovery community myself," Donati explained.

He understands how much a small change can matter.

"Places like this, they don't get enough love, I've lived in one myself … just something little to make peoples living experience a little bit better," said Donati.

For staff and residents at the Lighthouse Recovery Center, his time and effort means everything.

"It shows the residents that they're worth it, that someone in the community wants to donate their time to come in here and make their living space feel good look good," said Andrea Everett, residential manager.

Everett says she is inspired by Donati and plans to donate paint and her time to paint other rooms in the home.

Donati says this is just the beginning as he plans to complete at least a dozen of these makeovers for local businesses and organizations by the end of the year.

