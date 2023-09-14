Cyclist completes loop around Lake Michigan for charity

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A lone cyclist completed an eight-day roughly 575 mile journey around Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

John McShea finished his trek in Manitowoc around 2:00 pm. He says he made the trip to raise funds for the Danny Did Foundation, which provides monitors to children with epilepsy.

He says he raised about $8,000 and says the kindness of strangers and their willingness to help him along the way, really boosted his faith in humanity.

“I’m glad we were able to raise some type of awareness," McShea said, "I had total strangers coming up to me and asking about Danny did and then giving me $20. There’s a lot of kind people out there.”

McShea said he felt good after the ride, and thinks another trek around the lake may be in his future. Anyone interested in donating can visit the Danny Did Foundation website.

