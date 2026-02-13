Crawling to the podium: Baby Winter Olympics held at Manitowoc Public Library

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — It may be years before these little ones chase Olympic gold, but at the Manitowoc Public Library, they’re already getting a head start on the podium.

On Friday morning, the Manitowoc Public Library hosted their first ever Baby Winter Olympics. Events included laundry basket luge, obstacle course, cross country skiing, hockey, curling and ice dancing.

"We have a lot of folks that come to the library, and it's hard to do things. We do story times for the babies, but it's hard to come up with other things that we can do for the youngest folks that come here," said Lynn Christiansen, Youth Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. "We do some art programs for them, but we don't usually do something that's more physical like this. So this was a great opportunity to try something new."

Library staff say due to the success of the event, they are considering hosting it again for the next Winter Olympics or Summer Olympics.

To keep an eye on all the upcoming events hosted by the Manitowoc Public Library, check out their calendar here.