Court meets in Baur child neglect case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Tuesday's court hearing for Katrina Baur was short-lived as her defense team asked for more time to speak with the state. They quickly scheduled another status conference.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

I'm your Manitowoc Neighborhood Reporter Preston Stober outside of the Manitowoc County Courthouse where Katrina Baur was scheduled for a status conference.

Baur is the mother oF Elijah Vue, the three-year-old boy who went missing in February.

She is being charged with child neglect but not directly in connection to Elijah’s disappearance.

Baur did not appear in court, and her attorney told judge Robert Dewane that she needed more time to speak with the district attoreny.

Another status conference has been scheduled for June 20th. I will fill you in with more then.