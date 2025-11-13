MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Newton is getting a major upgrade with construction underway on a new $6.25 million fire and EMS station that will replace the current facility across the street.

The new station addresses critical space and safety issues that have plagued the current building, which has become too small for the department's expanding roster and newer, larger equipment.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Construction begins on Newton's new fire station after safety concerns at current building

"We have a number of vehicles stored off site. It's not as efficient as we'd like it to be," said Craig Fischer, a volunteer firefighter with almost 35 years of experience.

Fischer explained that the cramped conditions have created safety concerns for firefighters.

"It is tight in here so it's a safety factor. We have a couple feet in front of each truck couple of feet behind each truck couple of feet in between each truck, it's just not safe," Fischer said.

The new facility is being funded through a combination of grants, donations and local tax levies. Town Chairman Denise Thomas said the building will include new training and meeting rooms, lockers and showers.

"The town was very concerned with the fact that in this facility we cannot offer showers," Thomas said.

Garrett Braun, a firefighter and head of the building committee, said the new design will also improve coordination with EMS services.

"Now our first responder element will be in the same building as us they're in the same building currently but several hundred feet away. Now they're gonna be working right there with us," Braun said.

Construction is expected to take about a year, with completion scheduled for late 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.