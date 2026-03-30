MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Disturbing security footage captured outside a Manitowoc auto repair shop shows a driver repeatedly running over an injured deer.

The video, taken outside Manitowoc Auto Repair, shows a vehicle going around the block four times to run over the animal. At one point, the vehicle is seen driving on the opposite side of the street.

It is unknown if the deer was previously struck by a vehicle or what led to it laying on the side of the road.

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Community outraged after driver repeatedly runs over injured deer in Manitowoc

The footage was posted to Facebook, where it drew nearly 9,000 views and a wave of angry comments from viewers demanding answers.

Manitowoc resident Tammy Cavanaugh put flowers out for the deer and is calling for justice.

"I can’t imagine anyone would think this would be the right way to handle this, not doing it once but a total of four times. It made me sick to my stomach," Cavanaugh said.

Bryce Kolbeck, an employee at Manitowoc Auto Repair, also expressed sadness over the incident.

"Seeing the deer pop its head up and even driving to work, seeing it lay here it was pretty sad," Bryce Kolbeck said.

While at the shop, they found the car emblem left behind at the scene. When asked what he would say to the driver, Manitowoc Auto Repair owner Tim Kolbeck had a direct message.

"You need help," Tim Kolbeck said.

Tracey Gallagher, owner of a nearby business called The Station, said she saw the deer earlier in the day.

"I was appalled, I saw the video of somebody posting it and thought, who would do something like that," Gallagher said.

Police said they are looking into what happened. Criminal charges or fines are a possibility, but officers currently do not have enough information.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises that if you see a sick or injured deer, you should report it to the DNR wildlife hotline or your local non-emergency number.

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