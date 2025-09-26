MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Federal agents detained 21 people during a large immigration raid in Manitowoc County, with officials saying some were linked to serious crimes while community leaders describe most as hardworking residents.

The FBI says nine of the 21 people arrested are suspected of sexual assault or trafficking of minors, while the others were taken into custody for entering the country illegally.

Community leaders in Manitowoc are speaking out against the arrests, saying the impact is being felt across families, schools and workplaces.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Community leaders speak out after Manitowoc County immigration raid

"We have a lot of individuals who are simply here working and raising their families … they are a part of the fabric of who we are," Matthew Sauer said.

Sauer, pastor of Manitowoc Cooperative Ministry, says some of the people arrested went to his church.

"It makes me want to distrust the government … we want to feel safe … we want to know that we aren't just going to get swept up," Sauer said.

Manitowoc-based advocacy group Crusaders of Justicia said many of those arrested were dairy farmers preparing to head to work. The group described them as "hardworking, church-going individuals who are only looking to provide for their families."

Milwaukee-based non-profit Forward Latino says this was the largest single-day roundup they've seen in Manitowoc County.

"We do believe there was a series of detentions that took place with the majority of the individuals we have confirmed so far having no criminal record whatsoever," Darryl Morin said.

Morin serves as national president of Forward Latino.

Sauer says he wishes there could be more conversation to resolve issues and fewer actions like the ones this week.

"I always have hope that we can solve these problems without erasing human dignity," Sauer said.

Forward Latino warns more raids could be coming, while the FBI says these actions are to protect Wisconsin communities.

