MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A growing memorial and community outrage follow the disturbing death of a deer in Manitowoc, where security footage captured an SUV driver repeatedly running over the injured animal.

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Community and wildlife experts respond after video shows driver running over injured deer

Jerome Theys from Wildlife of Wisconsin, an organization that rehabilitates native animals including white-tail deer, reviewed the situation.

"The deer may have been in an accident it may have been injured, it could have been a survivable injury. Not after the second time or the third time or the fourth time," Theys said.

"Putting it out of its misery is one thing. Do it humanely. Using a car multiple times to put something down is not humane," Theys said.

For some in the community, the video was too much to watch.

"I honestly couldn’t stomach watching the video," Susan Marland said.

"My initial reaction is that I spent Saturday evening at a benefit for the Lakeshore Humane Society and the contrast between that and this was sickening," Marland said.

Marland remains unsettled that the incident happened in a community she calls home.

"It’s distressing to think that somebody in my community with the ability to make a choice that is so blatantly cruel," Marland said.

"We weren’t put on Earth to take and do that kind of thing," Theys said.

Meanwhile, Manitowoc police say they are looking into the incident, with charges or fines possible. Anyone who sees a sick or injured deer or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the non-emergency number at 920-686-6500.

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