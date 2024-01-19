Cleveland, this is for you! What's coming to the Manitowoc County village?

The Village of Cleveland in Manitowoc County has only one restauraunt and 1500 residents.

The village now has a partnership with Progress Lakeshore that's committed to growth.

Director of Village Services, Stacy Grunwald says that locals can expect more businesses in the area.

The Village of Cleveland is home to 1500 people and just one restaurant. But, a new partnership in this small town could lead to future growth.

"I always joke with my guests that this is a very small town and that there's more cows than people,” says Elle Kaderabek, the owner of Highland Lodge in Cleveland. "We're a very tight knit community but we are very welcoming to outsiders.”

Outsiders that may eventually have more interest in visiting.

The village has partnered with Progress Lakeshore, a company focused on economic development in Manitowoc County. Cleveland wants to attract new businesses to the area.

"They are going to be able to bring in a level of assistance and expertise that a community our size could never achieve on its own,” says Director of Village Services Stacy Grunwald.

She says citizens should be excited.

"They're going to see new businesses come to town,” Grunwald said. “They're going to be able to see more energy in the community, more services provided to them."

Kaderabek says business brings people and opportunity.

"Those people are going to want to go out to eat. Those people are going to buy gas and snacks at the gas station,” she said. “They're going to want to do things in our community, go to our parks."

Kaderabek says she's lived her her whole life and only wants the best for Cleveland.

"Seeing this community grow would mean everything to our community, including me,” she said.

The Highland Lodge used to have a restaurant, but Kaderabek shut it down in 2022. She says if more business comes to town, she'd love to open the doors again.

