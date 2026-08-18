MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Common Council has unanimously approved an $11 million initiative to replace lead water service lines throughout the city, with financial assistance available for qualifying property owners.

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City of Manitowoc helps neighbors replace lead pipes with $11 million program

The program, called "Let's Get the Lead Out," will replace lead water lines with plastic pipes. The state is forgiving about half the cost, while the remaining $5.6 million will be paid through municipal bonds over 12 years.

District 8 Alderman Bill Schlei said public safety drove the decision.

"Public safety is our number one priority," Schlei said.

Schlei acknowledged the financial commitment but put it in perspective.

"There are some taxpayer dollars involved but compared to 11 million dollars it is minimal, very minimal," Schlei said.

Manitowoc Public Utilities, which is owned by the city, has nearly 15,000 water services. Water and Wastewater Manager Rob Michaelson said lead pipes were widely used during a specific era of construction.

"That is a very common pipe that was used from 1900 to 1955," Michaelson said.

About 10 years ago, more than 5,000 of those services were lead.

Property owners will not need to seek out the information on their own. Michaelson said the utility reaches out directly.

"We notify each property owner that they have lead and that they qualify for assistance," Michaelson said.

For those who qualify, at least half the cost may be covered through an income-based assistance program. A map is also available through the city to help residents identify whether their property has a lead service line.

"We also have a map through the city that indicates which property has a lead service line," Michaelson said.

The pipes will be replaced using trenchless technology, meaning less digging and minimal access to the basement is required.

Schlei said the urgency of the issue was a key motivator.

"I just can't imagine going another 5 or 10 years with a problem with lead. We don't wanna become Flint," Schlei said.

Manitowoc Public Utilities wants property owners to contact them and sign up for assistance by the end of August. Work is set to begin September 1 and will continue through 2028.

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