Christmas in the Mansion celebrates 75 years of holiday tradition at Rahr West Art Museum

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The annual Christmas in the Mansion tradition is in full swing at the Rahr West Art Museum, where designers from across the community decorate Christmas trees in every room of the historic mansion.

"All of the rooms are decorated for the holidays, and each one is decorated in a different theme, so as you walk through, you're going to hit different decades, you're going to hit different ideas of what holidays mean to the designers," Greg Vadney said.

Vadney is the executive director of Rahr West Art Museum.

This year, the museum is celebrating 75 years with a special tree covered in tinsel and Mirro-inspired gifts, honoring Manitowoc's aluminum history.

"So many people come in, and they see the Mirro things under the tree and say, ' Oh, I had that, or I got that for Christmas, or I remember my mom had that, and it's just really lovely to hear all those stories," Diana Bolander said.

Bolander is the museum's assistant director.

The holiday tradition has been going strong for almost 40 years, and visitors say it's become a must-see event.

"I've been here before, and I come every year," Jean Schutte said.

"I think I've been here about three times," Poppy Grant said.

"This is all new to me," Kay Nys said.

Schutte has come to the mansion since the beginning. Her sister Grant says the display brings back memories.

"Our father worked at the Mirro as a supervisor there so you know they even have some of the Mirro exhibits and all the tinsel trees. It's pretty exciting seeing all the history being preserved here in Manitowoc," Grant said.

Grant is a Green Bay resident.

Christmas in the Mansion runs through January 3rd and is free to the public.

