MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Christmas Eve brought a final rush of customers to Hartman's Bakery in Manitowoc, where staff worked tirelessly to fulfill last-minute holiday orders and help families complete their Christmas traditions.

The day before Christmas showcased the intense preparation that goes into meeting holiday demand at the lakeshore bakery. Orders have been stacking up for weeks, creating a nonstop atmosphere inside the establishment.

Christmas Eve brings final rush to popular Manitowoc bakery

"We have been taking orders for our Christmas rush actually since Thanksgiving," said Lisa Persch, a clerk at Hartman's Bakery.

Despite planning ahead, the holiday demand can quickly become overwhelming. The bakery had to stop accepting new holiday orders on December 21st due to the volume.

"It just gets to the point when we get so overwhelmed and I guess with a lot of orders," Persch said.

Cookies dominate the holiday menu at Hartman's, representing the most popular seasonal treat.

"Especially cookie orders, we probably do anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 cookies just in our Christmas season," Persch said.

The preparation process began early in the week, with bakers starting their work and decorators working through the night to meet demand.

For many customers, visiting Hartman's represents an essential Christmas tradition. Patrick Miller, a Manitowoc resident, considers the bakery a local institution.

"I know that they're famous—probably the most famous bakery in town," Miller said.

Paul Vieweger, another Manitowoc resident, describes his connection to the bakery as deeply personal.

"I grew up coming to Hartman's and I moved back to town recently—and I'm back here as a regular customer," Vieweger said.

The bakery's treats often travel far beyond Manitowoc, connecting families across distances during the holiday season.

"My brother loves Hartman's. He lives in Milwaukee, so I bring him treats," Vieweger said.

For Persch, hearing these family stories and knowing Hartman's plays a role in holiday celebrations makes the intense seasonal rush worthwhile.

"It feels really special … they want to bring them to family functions, actually our cookies fly all over the US and buy donuts to go on vacations or take to their siblings or their mom and dad and it's really special," Persch said.

The ovens have gone quiet and won't fire back up until Saturday, but the joy baked during the Christmas rush is just beginning to spread throughout the community.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."