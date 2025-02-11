Checking in on a Manitowoc shelter as winter persists and beds are needed

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Hope House of Manitowoc County says transportation and lack of beds are their biggest struggles this winter.



Jan Graunke of Hope House of Manitowoc County says they are struggling to house everyone in need.

Lakeshore CAP says that 84 people were assisted by Manitowoc's shelters at some point this winter, up from 71 last winter.

Graunke points to a lack of beds and transportation needs as areas they need help.

During our winter months in Northeast Wisconsin, housing is more important than ever for many families. At the beginning of the winter, I told you about the need for more beds at the Manitowoc Warming Shelter. Now, I'm checking back in with another shelter to see how they're helping families this time of year.

"We have three refrigerators because the families are so big that everything doesn't fit in a couple of refrigerators,” said Jan Graunke.

Graunke is the Executive Director of Hope House of Manitowoc. She says it has been a good winter for the house, but not without their challenges.

"We've not been able to look for everybody that's looking for service that needs a place to go with their families,” said Graunke.

In fact, the Lakeshore Community Action Program says that 84 people were assisted by Manitowoc's shelters at some point this winter, an increase from 71 last winter.

"One of our families who we just got in, who is leaving soon, was living in their car for six months,” said Graunke.

Once they get families in, Jan says many residents have a hard time maintaining a vehicle in the winter.

"Some of their parents are walking to work in the subzero temperature,” Said Graunke. “Or, (walking) home from work because the busses don't run past a certain time."

Jan says that the Hope House, as well as other Manitowoc shelters, are always looking for volunteer help from offering transportation to much-needed food.

"Any kind of help is welcomed,” says Graunke. “We don't turn anybody away."

Lakeshore CAP says that on a night this January, volunteers went to the streets to help anyone who couldn't find shelter. They say they found four people outside in negative 13-degree weather. They offered help to those who would accept.