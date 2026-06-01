MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Friends, family and supporters of Cody Rautmann filled the Manitowoc County Courthouse Monday morning as Chad Suttner made his first court appearance via Zoom from the Manitowoc County Jail.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Chad Suttner appears in court in Kiel bar fight case

Court documents say Rautmann suffered brain bleeds and a skull fracture after a fight outside Badgers Den in Kiel on May 22.

Manitowoc County Judge Jerilyn Dietz opened the proceeding.

"This is State of Wisconsin vs Chad Suttner case number 26CF312," Dietz said.

Suttner appeared in custody. Court records show cash bail was set at $50,000.

During the appearance, the defense requested a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for June 11.

Dietz addressed Suttner directly about legal representation.

"Mr. Suttner we hope that an attorney will be appointed by the Public Defenders Office by then, if not we will talk about your options," Dietz said.

"This matter is adjourned," Dietz said.

Following the hearing, Rautmann's family said he remains on life support.

While the legal process moves forward, support for Rautmann continues to grow. Just days after launching a GoFundMe, Badgers Den has already raised nearly $7,000 to help cover medical expenses and provide gas cards for his parents as they travel back and forth to be with their son.

Badgers Den owner Josh Buchholz told me a group of employees from a company Rautmann used to work at came in one by one to drop off a donation for Rautmann and his family.

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