Caught on Camera: Driver runs over injured deer 4 times, police investigating

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Security footage shows a Manitowoc driver circling the block at least four times to hit an injured deer, eventually killing the animal.

The vehicle is also seen driving on the opposite side of the roadway during the incident, which was captured outside Manitowoc Auto Repair.

The incident happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the 4100 block of Broadway St.

Manitowoc police say they are investigating the incident as a possible crime.

Lakeshore reporter Abbey Hamachek will have more on the story tonight, including the video.