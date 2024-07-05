Calumet County underwater: A look at where Friday's floods hit the hardest

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Parts of Calumet County underwater were underwater Friday as heavy rains brought flash flooding to the area.



A flash flood warning was issued for the county on Friday afternoon.

New Holstein saw some of the worst flooding and blocked entry to town.

After rain subsided, the warning was lifted on Friday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

After a flash flood warning was issued early [Friday] afternoon, I took to the roads of Calumet County.

In Chilton, flooding was not as severe although there were high waters in the South Branch of the Manitowoc River.

Brillion saw some high waters as well, with multiple roads flooded outside of town.

But New Holstein may have seen the worst of it. Roads and fields were covered with water. The New Holstein Police Department issued a statement asking people not to drive through those areas.

New Holstein Chief of Police Eric Fisher told me that flooding got so bad at one point, police guided drivers around town and completely blocked off entry into the city.

On Friday afternoon, the flash flood warning was officially lifted.