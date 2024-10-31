Bringing care to a small town! A new healthcare facility in Cleveland coming soon

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A new healthcare facility in Cleveland provides brand new oportunities for the area.



Cleveland Village Director of Services Stacy Grunwald says many locals have to travel far for rehab care

Now, a trailblazing new $21 million healthcare facility is being built

The project is being funded by ClearSky Health

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

New care to a small town: in Cleveland, a large development is bringing much more than just community growth.

Stacy Grunwald is Cleveland's director of village services. She's discussing a new $21 million rehabilitation facility that is being built in the village

“This is a transformative project,” Grunwald said. “It'll be such a major impact for patients who are suffering from brain injuries and strokes and cancer."

The 36-bed ClearSky Health center will specialize in assisting those bouncing back from many disabling injuries and illnesses.

"Right now, people have to leave Cleveland to get their services,” Grunwald says. “Sometimes an hour, hour and a half away."

A far trip for someone recovering, just ask community member Marilyn Mrotek.

"I've had both of my knees and both of my hips replaced,” Mrotek said.

Fortunately, her recovery was closer, a half hour drive to Manitowoc. But, after surgery, even that is not an easy trip.

"It's just going to be so much easier,” says Mrotek. “On your mind, on your physical body, everything. It will just be that much easier to get there."

But her experience doesn't stop there, as her nephew had to get care in Milwaukee after brain trauma.

"They lived in the Reedsville area,” Mrotek said. “They could come every day and spend a couple of hours with him then go back to their own bed at night. Everything would just be that much easier for the family members."

A whole family, a whole community with newfound care.

"This is going to be great!”, exclaimed Mrotek. “To have something here that we can access that quickly."

The health facility, which aims to host more than 600 patients annually, will be paid for entirely by ClearSky and not the Cleveland taxpayers.