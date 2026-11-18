MADISON (NBC 26) — Brendan Dassey, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County, has a commutation hearing set for Friday, Dec. 11.

Dassey previously applied for commutation in September. His uncle, Steven Avery, also applied. Avery was also convicted of killing Halbach in a separate trial.

Dassey is one of 14 people who will be heard by the Governor’s Commutation Advisory Board on Dec. 11. Parts of the hearing will be live streamed.

After the hearing, the advisory board will give recommendations to Gov. Tony Evers, who will make the final decision on whether to commute a sentence.

Last week Gov. Evers granted commutations to 14 people, becoming the first governor since Tommy Thompson to commute a sentence after reinstating the state's commutation process earlier this year.