Both sides rest in Timothy Hauschultz trial

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Both sides have rested their cases in the trial of Timothy Hauschultz, the man accused of child abuse and neglect in connection to the death of his 7-year-old great nephew, Ethan Hauschultz.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Monday after calling witnesses throughout the day and last week.

The defense cross-examined witnesses called by the prosecution but did not call any witnesses of its own. Hauschultz chose not to testify. Both sides rested their cases Monday.

Jury instructions and discussions between the court and attorneys were expected to begin Monday afternoon. Closing arguments and jury deliberations are set to begin Tuesday.

