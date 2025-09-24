Bond set at $500,000 for 20-year-old accused of fatal shooting in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in Manitowoc County had his bond set at $500,000 during a Wednesday afternoon hearing at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

Kirk Dunn appeared before Court Commissioner Luke LeFevre for his bail hearing following his arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred in the overnight hours of Tuesday morning. Police have not released the victim's name.

"There is no question that this is a very tragic event that took place and a very serious incident," LeFevre said.

The court commissioner also ordered Dunn to have no contact with the victim's family or witnesses in the case.

According to police documents, Dunn claims he fired in an act of self-defense during a heated dispute with the victim.

During the emotional hearing, the victim's younger brothers addressed the court.

"I believe that he shouldn't get a bond or a bail, but if he did, I believe his bail should be over $2 million because what he did, he took away my brother," the victim's brother said.

"He knew exactly what he was doing, and he knew how to get my brother," said the other brother.

Defense attorney Carl Knepel spoke on behalf of his client during the proceedings.

"This is an incredibly serious situation, we are here today to establish bail, Mr. Dunn has the right to a vigorous legal defense, we are looking forward to being exonerated," Knepel said.

Dunn's initial appearance is scheduled for September 29 at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

